STAR WARS™: Knights of the Old Republic™ II – The Sith Lords™ Coming to iPhone, iPad and Android on December 18

Let the Force guide your hand.

AUSTIN, Texas, December 8, 2020 – It’s the long-awaited return of the Jedi Exile. Aspyr and Lucasfilm today announced the upcoming launch of the epic Star Wars™ single-player, RPG classic Star Wars™: Knights of the Old Republic ll™—The Sith Lords™ on iPhone, iPad and Android devices on December 18. Experience the fan-favorite optimized for mobile devices.

“Fans have been asking for a mobile version of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II for so long, and we’re thrilled to finally bring it to them,” said Elizabeth Howard, vice president of publishing at Aspyr. “We’re proud to continue working with Lucasfilm to bring classic titles like Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II to modern platforms.”

Nothing is impossible with the Force! Watch trailer here:



Set five years after the events from the award-winning Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic, Sith Lords have hunted the Jedi to the edge of extinction and are on the verge of crushing the Old Republic. With the Jedi Order in ruin, the Republic’s only hope is a lone Jedi struggling to reconnect with the Force. As this Jedi, players will be faced with the galaxy’s most dire decision – follow the light side or succumb to the dark.

Key Features:

Choose the light or the dark side of the Force as you progress through the story.

The choices made will affect the player’s character, their party and those who may join the quest.

Add fan favorite characters to your party including HK-47, Canderous Ordo, and Kreia!

Optimized for mobile play with new touch screen controls.

Availability:

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic ll – The Sith Lords will be available for purchase in the AppStore and Google Play starting December 18 for $14.99 USD.

Pre-Order for iPhone and iPad: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/star-wars-kotor-ii/id963230767

Pre-Register for Android devices: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.aspyr.swkotorii

Press materials, including screenshots and logos, available at https://www.zebrapartners.net/aspyr-starwars/

About Aspyr

Aspyr is a leading video game publishing and development partner focused on maximizing the potential of games across all platforms and for all players. Today, the company supports a growing network of partners that includes many of the industry’s leading entertainment IP holders, publishers, developers, and technology providers. Aspyr is based in Austin, TX. For more information, visit www.aspyr.com.