Creating playlists is one of the best ways to express yourself through music, and today Spotify is making them easier to personalize. Starting today, all Spotify users will be able to pick custom covers to display on playlists, right from the company's mobile app.

Spotify has allowed users to set their own playlist covers before, but only via the desktop app. Late last month we heard about efforts to bring editing tools to its mobile app, and now both Free and Premium members can officially upload custom cover images from their mobile devices and join in the fun.

It's easy to add your own images: simply navigate to a playlist you've created and hit the three dot menu, then tap "edit" and "change image" to get started. This is a neat little trick that makes playlists that much more personal. It'd be cool if GIFs were allowed (I always found them to add a nice touch on the Google Play Music website), but I'd wager that only still images will be accepted.

Spotify says that the functionality is rolling out beginning today, though we've covered reports of testing going back to November. I'm not seeing it on my end yet, but if you already have the latest version of the Spotify app from the Play Store, check for yourself — you may be in luck.