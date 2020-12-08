Back in October, Google confirmed to us that the Pixel 2 and 2 XL were only promised one last wrap-up security patch, having reached the end of the three-year update promise. At the time, we were told it would roll out in December, though yesterday's updates landed without including the Pixel 2 series. But a few hours ago, these likely last images were posted for download, and we expect the update to start rolling out in the more traditional sense soon.
We were previously told that this update would include both November and December security patches, but after manually installing the latest images on a Pixel 2, the phone still reported October patches. The build number RP1A.201005.004.A1 also indicates an October date, so we aren't sure exactly what's going on, and we've reached out to Google for clarification regarding this inconsistency. Also note, we can confirm this update omits the Feature Drop improvements that rolled out to other Pixel devices yesterday.
This marks the last promised update for the Pixel 2 and 2 XL phones, originally released in October of 2017 and guaranteed three years of updates. By that original schedule, that meant October was the last time the phones were expected to get updates, but Google elected to provide one last patch, as it did last year for the original 2016 Pixel phones. However, it's still technically possible Google could deliver additional updates to the Pixel 2 series in the future. We were told that none were planned for the Pixel 2 or 2 XL after this last update, but Google has delivered updates out of nowhere before.
Pixel 2 and 2 XL owners will also notice a change to the "system update" section in settings, which started indicating that 'Regular updates have ended for this device" sometime last month. However, we assume the update checking process continues to work when attempting to pull down this last update, even though the manual check option is gone, given it appears to perform a short check before this new screen loads.
We haven't spotted the OTA for this last planned update rolling out in the traditional sense just yet, but factory images and OTA files are now available for manual installation. Even without an unlocked bootloader, you can sideload the full OTA file manually, though you're probably better off waiting until the update simply rolls out the normal way — after all, your Pixel 2 is almost certainly out of warranty now.
