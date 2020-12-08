Google has been trying to convince Samsung to drop Bixby in favor of Google Assistant for some time now. While we don't know for certain how those conversations are going, Samsung did add support for Google Assistant to some of its smart TVs last month. And today, a joint partnership was announced that will see Samsung SmartThings gadgets add integration with Nest products — as well as the Google Assistant.

Starting soon, users will be able to control Nest devices like cameras, thermostats, and doorbells right from Samsung's smart home products including TVs and refrigerators. Nest devices will become Works With SmartThings (WWST) certified and be accessible from Samsung's SmartThings app, too.

Additionally, more Samsung smart home gadgets will soon come with support for Google Assistant using the Hey Google hotword. Multiple Samsung apps will begin offering simple linking with Google Assistant to make setting up smart devices easier. The Assistant is available to control Samsung devices in six new languages, as well: Spanish, French, German, Portuguese, Korean, and Japanese.

Google Assistant and Nest products integrating directly with Samsung's own smart home lineup is encouraging to hear. A more interoperable smart home ecosystem is a win for consumers, and while this may seem like good news for those rooting for Bixby's demise, I wouldn't count Samsung's plucky upstart voice assistant out just yet — Bixby received a major redesign just a little while ago.