Samsung's next-gen Galaxy S21 series is just about a month away, and with that official debut coming up fast, renders of the device are inevitably going to start leaking out faster and faster. We've already looked at plenty of unofficial renders based on device schematics, but what about the real deal: When do we get to see some actual imagery from Samsung itself? Luckily, we have just that kind of exclusive to share with you, and have managed to obtain promo reels for the retail launch of the Galaxy S21 series.

Pictured below we have the Samsung Galaxy S21 5G in Phantom Violet. Up front, we get a peek at the flat display with centered hole-punch cam and minimal front bezel. The frame of the phone extends up around the side of the camera bump, for a very distinctive look that's fast becoming the S21's calling card. That camera bump houses a triple camera setup, with a 12MP main sensor, 12MP ultrawide, and 64MP telephoto. Samsung sets the flash off to the right of that package, on the violet Glasstic back. The exposed body portions of the phone will be bronze, contrasting the violet color.

Samsung's Galaxy S21+ 5G looks pretty much exactly the same as the Galaxy S21 5G: The color, overall design, and camera setup matches what we'll see from the S21. The differences here will manifest in boosts to screen size and battery capacity.

The Galaxy S21 Ultra is where the design changes start cropping up. The S21 Ultra will get a curved screen instead of the flat-edged glass of its smaller siblings. Along with that, the Galaxy S21 Ultra will have a quad-camera system instead of the triple camera on the S21 and S21+. We can see a single periscope cam with 10MP 10x super-telephoto zoom, alongside the 108MP main sensor, 12MP ultrawide, and 10MP 3x telephoto cameras. There's also a laser autofocus system at the top, replacing the TOF sensor of the S20 Ultra.

According to our sources, Samsung Unpacked will take place on January 14th, where we'll formally get to know the whole S21 family. Retail availability should get underway just a couple weeks later, on January 29th. These devices will be cheaper than the previous generation, which sounds great considering the still-ongoing pandemic and corresponding economic crunch.

All around, we've got some devices that aren't just pretty interesting on paper, but also are some damn good-looking phones. I'm excited to see more of these devices on January 14th, just like I'm sure the rest of you are.