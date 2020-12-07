It's that time of year where everyone's stuck in the house for one reason or another, so why not put on a movie? Maybe even a James Bond title? YouTube is offering 22 selections from the 007 universe for free viewing in the U.S. during the month of December.

The list, which can be seen here, include 19 films from the Eon Productions catalogue plus 1983's "Never Say Never Again," the 1954 "Climax!" teleplay adaptation of "Casino Royale," and the 50th anniversary documentary "Everything or Nothing: The Untold Story of 007." Films published after the new millennium aren't available in this showcase, so no "Die Another Day" or any of the Daniel Craig ones for you.

Here's a chronological list of the rest of the titles:

Viewers will see ads inserted into their streams except for YouTube Premium subscribers who will not.

YouTube also brought "Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure" and Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey" to its platform for ad-supported free streaming back in September in tandem with the launch of this year's "Bill & Ted Face the Music."