Long road trips are some of the best times for trolling the vast depths of your music library, but it can be hard to stay focused when switching back and forth between streaming apps and navigation. Waze teamed up with Spotify to bring more accessible music controls to the road back in 2017. More partners signed on in the years following, and now Amazon has finally seen fit to connect its own Amazon Music app to the navigation platform.

After being announced earlier this fall, the integration appears to be rolling out now. Amazon Music shows up alongside other options both in the settings and when selecting a default music streaming app from the main screen. Selecting the app will bring up a prompt to connect Waze and Amazon Music. Once you accept, your Amazon Music library can be browsed right from Waze, and currently playing songs will display along with playback controls.

If you're a loyal Prime member who's been waiting on this integration to roll out, go ahead and check the Waze app; you may see a message alerting you to the news. You can also check in the audio player section of Waze's settings to see if the Amazon Music option shows up. Be sure to download the latest version of the Waze app from APK Mirror or the Play Store. If not, don't fret — the rollout may not have reached you yet.