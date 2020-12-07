Like so many other corners of the internet, social media has become a thriving hub for trolls and online harassers. Twitter couldn’t stay immune to such miscreants, leading it to introduce tools that could help reduce the needless clutter in tweet replies. Going forward with this approach, Twitter is now reportedly working on a way to allow replies only from your own followers.

Twitter is working on the ability to limit replies to followers only — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) December 4, 2020

Jane Manchun Wong, whom you’ll often find reverse engineering apps, recently tweeted about this possible addition for Twitter users. Unfortunately, the tweet doesn’t accompany a screenshot to show how the option would appear in the app. Still, one can imagine it would look very similar to currently available reply settings accessible on the draft screen, as shown in the image below.

This upcoming reply restriction is not to be confused with an existing option that permits replies only from those you follow. It’s also very close to the behavior we see from protected accounts. While protecting your account puts a blanket restriction on all your tweets, the new choice would help you set those reply limits just for individual tweets.

At this point, it isn’t clear when (or if) the feature will go live for everyone. All we can do is wait for Twitter to make an official announcement.