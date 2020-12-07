Following the rollout of Android 11 with One UI 3.0 for the Verizon Galaxy S20 series, T-Mobile subscribers are next in line for the update in the US. We've received reports of the new software version coming to multiple people over the weekend, corroborated by TmoNews. If you're a T-Mobile customer, head to your system settings (System updates -> Check for system updates) to see if it's already rolling out to you.
The 2GB heavy download brings you the latest Samsung software tweaks from One UI 3.0 along with all of the Android 11 features. This includes things like visual tweaks, new conversations and media sections in the notification shade, notification bubbles, improved volume controls, privacy tweaks, and more. Check our coverage of the One UI 3.0 beta for all the details.
The update is rolling out to the T-Mobile Galaxy S20 lineup, comprised of the Galaxy S20, S20+, and the S20 Ultra. Other Samsung phones should follow over the next few months as per Samsung's official Android 11 roadmap. The Note20, Note10, S10, and the Z line are slated to get the new firmware in January.
- Thanks:
- Mike & William
