T-Mobile has seemingly stopped selling the Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra. All three devices were unceremoniously removed from T-Mobile's online store sometime over the past several days. Calls to local stores confirm that they're still able to sell what's available in current inventory, but aren't ordering new stock for any of these models. We're still waiting to hear back from the carrier about exactly what's going on here, but at the moment you can no longer buy Samsung's Galaxy S20, S20+, or S20 Ultra from T-Mobile.

The previous product pages for the Galaxy S20 series on T-Mobile's website now all redirect to the main Samsung phone product page, where you can buy other Samsung handsets, including the newly released Galaxy S20 FE and almost 2-year-old Galaxy S10. There is currently no way to order or view a Galaxy S20, S20+, or S20 Ultra on T-Mobile's website.

Samsung still sells the Galaxy S20+ and S20 Ultra for T-Mobile, but the Galaxy S20 is out of stock in the manufacturer's store for the T-Mobile SKU. And although the Galaxy S20+ and S20 Ultra are still there, we are seeing availability limited to particular storage capacities and color options.

With the Galaxy S21 just over the horizon, it's likely Samsung is slowing down production on the Galaxy S20 series to transition to the Galaxy S20 FE and Galaxy S21 series. We've reached out to T-Mobile about this removal and will update you when we hear back.