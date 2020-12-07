Samsung has been near the front of the pack when it comes to releasing monthly security updates for a while now. Today, the company began releasing the latest December update for select international variants of Galaxy S10, Galaxy Note20, and Galaxy Note20 Ultra devices.

This month's update has been spotted rolling out in select European countries to the Exynos 990-powered Note20 5G and the Note20 Ultra 5G. Firmware version N98xBXXS1ATK1 doesn't look likely to bring any major new features or enhancements to functionality, but December's security fixes are included.

The global model of the Galaxy S10 is also receiving the monthly patch, which is landing in select regions with firmware version G97xFXXS9DTK9. The update is approximately 123MB large.

This release should be arriving for these devices and regions now, with others to follow later on this month. While there really aren't any new additions to get excited about, you can head over to Settings >Software Update to check for the patch manually if you want to make sure your device is as secure as possible.