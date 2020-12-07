Samsung may not have had the hit it wanted with the S20 this year, but the company is primed to take another shot at the premium flagship market in early 2021 with the Galaxy S21 series. We published a roundup of what to expect from the new phones last month, and now new renders have surfaced, along with our first real-life look at the camera hardware.

The newly released renders are based off actual photos of the devices, and we can confirm that these renders accurately reflect what should be the final design of the phones. Samsung is giving its S21 series a face-lift when it comes to the camera hardware, with a unique design that helps give these devices a fun, futuristic style.

While the designs are accurate, the colors may be a bit off from Samsung's official choices.

Along with the new renders, a leaked photo of the Galaxy S21 Ultra and the S21+ has been revealed by YouTuber Sakitech. The video confirms that the S21+ will feature two 12MP lenses (main/ultra-wide) with a 64MP telephoto lens, while the S21 Ultra steps things up with a 108MP main lens complimented by two telephoto lenses and a 12MP ultra-wide camera.

It won't be long now until Samsung shares details about its new lineup officially. The company is expected to reveal the S21 series earlier than usual, perhaps as soon as January 2021. If these latest leaks haven't completely satiated your appetite, check out our roundup compiling everything we know about these phones — including the rumored spec sheets.