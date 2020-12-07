Google Photos has built its userbase off of free cellphone picture backups. Even as the company takes away the very perk that shot the service to popularity, things are still looking up: the app has garnered its 5 billionth installation.

It's the only Android app from Google to have reached the milestone in 2020, the second overall behind WhatsApp, and comes behind Play Music, Chrome, Gmail, Google Search, Google Maps, and YouTube — technically Google Play services, too — in the complete company portfolio.

Photos notched 1 billion installs in June of 2017. Those installs do not beget active users, however: it began maintaining more than a billion active users in July 2019.

It's important to note that as this app comes pre-loaded on Android phones with Google services, most of the installations technically didn't come from Play Store downloads.