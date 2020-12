Earlier today, we reported on Google Photos reaching the 5 billion install mark on Android. Well, the hits seem to keep on coming: Google Keep has planted its own landmark with its billionth load-in.

Keep is the ninth app to make it over ten digits this year after Android Auto, Google Docs, Dropbox, Samsung Secure Folder, Netflix, Twitter, Google Messages, and TikTok.

It took just under 18 months for the jotter tool to double its install count.