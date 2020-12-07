Stadia celebrated its first anniversary last month. Google's cloud gaming platform was only available in 14 countries when it launched last November. It has added a number of features since then, and now it's adding support for additional countries as well.

The new regions Stadia is arriving in are spread across Europe, and include Austria, Czechia, Hungary, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, and Switzerland. Today's announcement expands support for Stadia to a total of 22 countries now. Google says that availability will roll out to these new nations over the next 24 hours. Once it shows up, players in these regions will be able to sign up with their Gmail address at Stadia.com.

Destiny 2 and Super Bomberman R Online are free for all Stadia users right now, but users in these newly supported regions can also grab a free month trial of Stadia Pro to get instant access to this month's free games, which include titles like Into the Breach, Hitman 2, and Monster Jam Steel Titans. Check out the full list of December games for Stadia Pro subscribers here.