Bluetooth headphones are handy and portable, and the degree of freedom you get with them compared to wired headphones feels awesome. Sometimes, though, the nicer pairs can run you quite a bit of money. Fortunately, Aukey has a deal for you: Its B80 Bluetooth earbuds are down to a crazy low price of just $15 ($45 off) at Amazon with both an on-page coupon and promotional code.

Aukey promises a rich sound with their dual driver design, delivering your music in a wide 10Hz to 22kHz range. You'll also get up to eight hours of playback on a charge, with a ten-minute charge giving you 80 extra minutes of listening time. With USB-C compatibility, the buds should fit in well with the rest of your devices. The headphones feature over-ear hooks to keep your buds in place, as well as both memory foam and silicone tips to help you find the right fit for your ears. The device is also IPX6-rated, meaning you won't have to worry about sweat if you wear the headphones while working out.

If you go to purchase these headphones, make sure you both click the on-page coupon and use the code RIQ44VKY at checkout to get the full discount. Pick up your pair of Aukey B80 Bluetooth earbuds for just $15 ($45 off) at Amazon today.