The Drawn to Life platforming series started out on the Nintendo DS back in 2007, and in the following years saw the release of a spin-off and a sequel. The property was eventually sold to 505 Games, the same company that just announced that it's bringing a new title in the Drawn to Life series to Android, iOS, Steam, and the Nintendo Switch on December 7th. This long-awaited follow-up is called Drawn to Life: Two Realms, and it's a direct sequel that picks up where the last title left off.
The above trailer offers a quick look at what Drawn to Life: Two Realms has to offer. As you can see, this is a platforming game where you'll design your own hero that you can decorate with unlockable outfits. Ideally, you'll traverse the game's levels by utilizing a new toy placement mechanic, ultimately using these toys to help you complete your platforming goals.
Thankfully 505 Games has already made it clear that Drawn to Life: Two Realms will land as a premium release, and so the game will be available on Android and iOS for $4.99 on December 7th, and the PC and console version will be priced at $9.99. While the game isn't yet listed on the Play Store, the Steam version's listing is currently available for those that would like to place the game on their wishlist. Seeing that we have only have a month to go until the game's release, I'm hopeful the Play Store listing will pop up soon so people can pre-register before Drawn to Life: Two Realms is released. Until then, feel free to read through today's PR, lined below.
LIMITLESS ADVENTURES AWAIT WITH RETURN OF DRAWN TO LIFE FRANCHISE THIS HOLIDAY SEASON
Imaginations will run wild as players create, customize, and explore with new characters, gameplay mechanics and more for PC Steam, Nintendo Switch and mobile on Monday, Dec. 7
CALABASAS, CALIF. – November 5, 2020 – A new generation of gamers can soon experience the magic of endless possibilities with Drawn to Life: Two Realms, a revitalization of the beloved franchise and modern continuation of the series from publisher 505 Games and developer Digital Continue. The all-new action-adventure platformer is bringing classic puzzle gameplay along with new abilities and tools to PC Steam and Nintendo Switch for $9.99; iOS and Android for $4.99 on Monday, Dec. 7.
The game will be released digital only on all platforms and is now available to wishlist on Steam.
“We’re unearthing the beloved and groundbreaking Drawn to Life franchise with a new version created for a new generation of gamers and platforms,” said Neil Ralley, president, 505 Games. “It’s been over a decade since the previous title so we can’t wait for new players and long-time fans to get their hands on Drawn to Life: Two Realms just in time for the holidays – the perfect opportunity for older fans with families to share an old favorite with their kids.”
The game implements a new creative toy placement mechanic that lets players position tangible toys around levels in-game to help their hero traverse and complete platforming goals. A brand-new Creation Tool expands the creative possibility with millions of colors, unique stickers, templates, new hero animations, and a mix and match look to truly bring imagination to life! Unlock additional Stickers to further customize and save out your unique Hero looks via the new “Outfit System”.
Drawn to Life: Two Realms picks up several years after the end of Drawn to Life: The Next Chapter. Reconnect with Mari, Jowee and all your favorite characters as you travel between the Raposa and Human realms to uncover the mystery of the shadow. The action-adventure platformer includes dozens of unique toys, over 100 Imagination Battles and 70-plus Humans and Raposa to interact with. Players can toy around with millions of colors and dozens of unique stickers that unlock endless hours of customization to accompany their journey to explore and save the world from the Shadow!
The latest instalment of the Drawn to Life series is brought to life by many of the original developers. Over 50 new music tracks from the original franchise composer are featured, a lush 2D world from the renowned original sprite artist, and continued story presented by the original Executive Producer of Drawn to Life, and Drawn to Life: The Next Chapter.
For more information about Drawn to Life: Two Realms, visit the official website drawntolifegame.com, Twitter, and Discord server.
About Digital Continue
Digital Continue is committed to bring joy to players through beautiful, innovative, user-driven gameplay experiences. Founded in 2016 by former 5TH Cell (Scribblenauts, Drawn to Life) co-owner Joseph M Tringali, and industry veterans Nitin Venugopal and Bobby Pavlock, Digital Continue recently launched their second original game, SuperMash on Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PS4, and Epic Game Store. Connect with them on Discord at https://discord.gg/digitalcontinue
About 505 Games
505 Games, a subsidiary of the Italian entertainment company Digital Bros., is a global publisher focused on offering a broad selection of video games for players of all ages and skill levels. The company publishes and distributes premium and free-to-play games on leading console and PC platforms as well as mobile devices and social networks.
Publishing highlights include DEATH STRANDING (PC), Control, Journey to the Savage Planet, Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night, Indivisible, Brothers – A Tale of Two Sons, Terraria, ABZÛ and Virginia. Distribution highlights include No Man’s Sky, Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice, Warhammer: Vermintide 2, Dead by Daylight and Inside/Limbo.
505 Games has offices in United States, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, China and Japan. For more information on 505 Games and its products please visit 505games.com.
The wait is over! Drawn to Life: Two Realms is out TODAY on Nintendo Switch, Steam and mobile.
What are you waiting for…it’s time to help the Raposa! pic.twitter.com/rY8qikJIM8
— Drawn to Life: Two Realms #DrawnToLifeTR (@drawntolifegame) December 7, 2020
As you can see in the tweet above, Drawn To Life: Two Realms is now available on Android as well as iOS, Steam, and the Nintendo Switch. You can grab the Android version for $5.99, which is oddly a dollar more than the promised price announced a month ago. Still, the current cost of the Android version is four dollars cheaper than the Steam and Nintendo Switch versions, so it's still an alright deal.
Seeing that this is a new release that does not stipulate what kind of features you can expect, I've installed the title to check things out. I'm glad to report that bluetooth controller support is included, though it would seem the SteelSeries Stratus Duo does not offer the correct button mapping in this game, so you'll fare better with an Xbox controller if you require the correct button commands on the screen out of the box. At the very least, you can adjust the in-game controller mapping whenever you like, so you can also manually fix this problem if you don't own an Xbox controller. You can also control the game through the touchscreen, and while this works well enough, especially in the design sections for the title, the game's platforming feels much more responsive with a controller.
All in all, Drawn To Life: Two Realms is a welcome release on Android, and even though the controller mapping can be a little wonky, this is a new release that will hopefully see a few updates to address any of the title's rough edges. From what I've played, everything runs smoothly on my OP8, so if you're a fan of the series or simply want to check out the latest console-quality platformer to be ported to Android, you can grab Drawn To Life: Two Realms through the Play Store widget below for $5.99.
