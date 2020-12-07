December updates (which include the recent Feature Drop changes) are starting to roll out for Google's Pixel phones — with one almost-expected exception. While the latest patches have landed for Google's Pixel 3 and later, the last promised update for the Pixel 2 has yet to manifest.
As usual, this month includes plenty of security patches, including a handful of "high" and "critical" severity ones. However, Google elected not to include any functional patch notes this time around, though the company claims "the December update includes several fixes and improvements across many areas including performance, stability, battery, and more." Some of those named tweaks almost certainly include the new Feature Drop changes like the expansion of Extreme Battery Saver to older phones, plus the new Adaptive Charging and Connectivity features — all among a much larger list of changes to roll out this month. On top of that is a lengthy series of Pixel-specific security patches.
Notably, Verizon-specific updates for the Pixel 3 series, Pixel 4a 5G, and Pixel 5 have been delayed until next week, on the 14th. Samsung also beat Google to the punch this month, releasing the December update for some phones a little early.
We can confirm the December update is rolling out now, though the impatient can pull down the update manually if required over at Google's OTA Image and Factory Image sites. Again, note that there are several builds for some carrier distinctions, and some devices on Verizon won't have the update at all until next week.
