You can already play any content with Chromecast support on Google Assistant smart speakers, like the Nest Audio or Lenovo Smart Clock Essential, but you need a phone or tablet nearby to start the process. Some services offer full integration with Assistant, allowing you to ask for specific artists or songs using only your speaker, and now Apple Music is joining in.

Google Assistant already had full support for YouTube Music, Spotify, Pandora, and Deezer, making Apple Music the fifth addition. "Starting today, Apple Music is rolling out to Google Assistant-enabled devices like Nest Audio, Nest Hub Max, Nest Mini, and more," Google said in a blog post. "Apple Music subscribers can search and play songs (more than 70 million!), albums and playlists—all ad-free—just by using their voice."

Once the integration goes live, you'll be able to add Apple Music as a music streaming service by pressing the "+" button in the Google Home app, then selecting Music. Then you'll be able to say commands like "Play Coldplay on Apple Music," and if you set the service as your default provider, you can just say "Play Coldplay."

Google says the Apple Music integration is rolling out in France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Japan.