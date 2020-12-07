Welcome to Monday, everyone. Now that we're well on our way to Christmas, the majority of Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales are over, but luckily there are still a few developers out there willing to list their apps and games at a discount. First up is Square Enix's SaGa: Scarlet Grace: Ambitions, a solid RPG remaster that's typically $30. Next, we have Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition, a classic CRPG easily worth the asking price when listed for half off. Last up is the entire WitchSpring RPG series, an enjoyable mobile long-running RPG that's well-reviewed for a reason. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold green text in order to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 28 temporarily free and 35 on-sale apps and games for the beginning of the week.

Free

Apps

  1. Tcamera (Teacher's Camera) $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  2. Date Calculator Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  3. MyRigs - Deep Sea Fishing Rigs $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  4. Correlate - Health Diary and Life Journal $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  5. Lists $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  6. QR and Barcode Scanner PRO $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  7. Equalizer & Bass Booster Pro $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  8. Equalizer Bass Booster Pro $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  9. Equalizer - Bass Booster - Volume Booster Pro $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  10. Manual Professional Camera 2020 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  11. Show-box : Premium Movies & TvShow $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days

Games

  1. Bubble Hero $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  2. Concrete Defense 1940: WWII Tower Siege $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  3. Ghost Hunter - idle rpg (Premium) $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  4. Knight War: Idle Defense Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  5. Stories: Your Choice (crystal prices reduced) $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  6. Project Alnilam $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  7. Sudden Warrior Plus (Tap RPG) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  8. Let the Pharaoh FREE!!! $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  9. MONSTER VS ZOMBIE [VIP] $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. Roui - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  2. Rugo - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  3. Salpicons - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  4. WhatsArt - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  5. Win Circle - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  6. Win Metal - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  7. Win10 Flat - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  8. Outline for Substratum $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in ?

Sale

Apps

  1. Super Shortcuts $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  2. Ultra GPS Logger $8.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  3. Rhythm Engineer $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  4. Bluetooth Commander Pro $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  5. Bluetooth Splitter Pro $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  6. BT/USB/TCP Bridge Pro $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  7. Text Voice Pro Text-to-speech and Audio PDF Reader $4.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  8. Day by Day Organizer PRO $4.49 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  9. Full "Linguist" $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  10. Memorize: Learn French Words with Flashcards $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  11. Memorize: Learn Russian Words with Flashcards $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  12. Shopping List S PRO $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days

Games

  1. Lost Horizon $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 8 hours
  2. Secret Files: Tunguska $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 8 hours
  3. Mathematiqa - Math Brain Game Puzzles And Riddles $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  4. WitchSpring $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  5. WitchSpring2 $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  6. WitchSpring3 $4.40 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  7. WitchSpring4 $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 5 days
  8. Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition $9.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  9. The Dew $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  10. The Last Roman Village $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  11. Mission Ammunition $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  12. One Up - Lemonade Rush ! $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  13. Roads of Time 1 $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  14. RPG Knight Bewitched 2 $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  15. SaGa SCARLET GRACE : AMBITIONS $29.99 -> $9.99; Sale ends in ?

Icon packs & customization

  1. Bubbles Live Wallpaper $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  2. Chess Gyro 3D Parallax Live Wallpaper XLVersion $5.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  3. Cracked Screen Gyro 3D PRO Parallax Wallpaper HD $5.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  4. Earth & Moon in HD Gyro 3D PRO Parallax Wallpaper $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  5. Game of Life Live Wallpaper $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  6. Marble Maze Wallpaper Game XL $5.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  7. Retro Vintage Purple - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  8. Flixy 3D - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $1.19; Sale ends in 6 days