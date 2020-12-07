Welcome to Monday, everyone. Now that we're well on our way to Christmas, the majority of Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales are over, but luckily there are still a few developers out there willing to list their apps and games at a discount. First up is Square Enix's SaGa: Scarlet Grace: Ambitions, a solid RPG remaster that's typically $30. Next, we have Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition, a classic CRPG easily worth the asking price when listed for half off. Last up is the entire WitchSpring RPG series, an enjoyable mobile long-running RPG that's well-reviewed for a reason. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold green text in order to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 28 temporarily free and 35 on-sale apps and games for the beginning of the week.
Free
Apps
- Tcamera (Teacher's Camera) $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Date Calculator Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- MyRigs - Deep Sea Fishing Rigs $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Correlate - Health Diary and Life Journal $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Lists $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- QR and Barcode Scanner PRO $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Equalizer & Bass Booster Pro $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Equalizer Bass Booster Pro $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Equalizer - Bass Booster - Volume Booster Pro $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Manual Professional Camera 2020 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Show-box : Premium Movies & TvShow $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
Games
- Bubble Hero $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Concrete Defense 1940: WWII Tower Siege $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Ghost Hunter - idle rpg (Premium) $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Knight War: Idle Defense Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Stories: Your Choice (crystal prices reduced) $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Project Alnilam $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Sudden Warrior Plus (Tap RPG) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Let the Pharaoh FREE!!! $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- MONSTER VS ZOMBIE [VIP] $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Roui - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Rugo - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Salpicons - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- WhatsArt - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Win Circle - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Win Metal - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Win10 Flat - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Outline for Substratum $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in ?
Sale
Apps
- Super Shortcuts $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Ultra GPS Logger $8.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Rhythm Engineer $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Bluetooth Commander Pro $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Bluetooth Splitter Pro $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- BT/USB/TCP Bridge Pro $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Text Voice Pro Text-to-speech and Audio PDF Reader $4.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Day by Day Organizer PRO $4.49 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Full "Linguist" $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Memorize: Learn French Words with Flashcards $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Memorize: Learn Russian Words with Flashcards $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Shopping List S PRO $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
Games
- Lost Horizon $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 8 hours
- Secret Files: Tunguska $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 8 hours
- Mathematiqa - Math Brain Game Puzzles And Riddles $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- WitchSpring $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- WitchSpring2 $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- WitchSpring3 $4.40 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- WitchSpring4 $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition $9.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- The Dew $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- The Last Roman Village $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Mission Ammunition $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- One Up - Lemonade Rush ! $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Roads of Time 1 $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- RPG Knight Bewitched 2 $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- SaGa SCARLET GRACE : AMBITIONS $29.99 -> $9.99; Sale ends in ?
Icon packs & customization
- Bubbles Live Wallpaper $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Chess Gyro 3D Parallax Live Wallpaper XLVersion $5.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Cracked Screen Gyro 3D PRO Parallax Wallpaper HD $5.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Earth & Moon in HD Gyro 3D PRO Parallax Wallpaper $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Game of Life Live Wallpaper $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Marble Maze Wallpaper Game XL $5.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Retro Vintage Purple - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Flixy 3D - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $1.19; Sale ends in 6 days
