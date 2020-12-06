2020 has undoubtedly been a year to remember. Separate from the pandemic and other concerns, plenty of interesting, unusual, and great phones landed. So, to supplement our own upcoming editors' choice phone of the year, it's time to kick off the nomination process for our Android Police 2020 Readers' Choice Smartphone of the Year, ahead of next weekend's vote. Now is the time to make your voice heard and advocate for a specific model.

This is the second year we've done a readers choice award, and last year, the Pixel 4 just barely edged out victory. Our own internal deliberations continue for 2020, and it's a hard list to get through. There were quite a lot of good and interesting phones released this year. It's probably been the best year for smartphones in a long time, and it might take us a bit to come to a decision. But, in the meantime, we can kick off our new yearly democratic process.

Since it would be quite a slog to vote among a list that includes every phone released this year, today we'll start nominating phones for next weekend's vote. That process will happen further below in our comments section based on the following process and guidelines to keep things running smoothly:

Top-level comments should begin with an easily parsed phone model released during the calendar year of 2020.

Try not to create duplicate items.

(Up)vote as many times as you like — downvotes will be ignored when assembling the final list.

In the coming days, we'll grab an as-yet-undetermined number of the top-voted options for the final readers' choice vote.

We'll do our best to be hands-off, but the ultimate list may also be subject to some curation by the editors.

We have our own criteria we use when making our editors' choice selection, but this is an opportunity for you to vote based on your own specific interests and whatever merits you can convince your fellow readers to get behind. As last year proved, that can spell victory for an otherwise critically panned phone, so make the best case down in comments that you can. Voting for the Android Police 2020 Readers' Choice Smartphone of the Year will commence next weekend, and we will return our regularly scheduled weekend polls later this month.