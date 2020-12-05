Anker is probably best known for its chargers and cables, but the company produces tons of other products, including wireless earbuds. We gave the Soundcore Liberty Air 2 earbuds an 8.5/10 in our review, and now you can get them for just $59.99 at Best Buy — a savings of $40 from the original price.

The Soundcore Liberty Air 2 are true wireless earbuds with USB Type-C and Qi wireless charging. They last around seven hours on a single charge, and the included case extends that to 28 hours. The earbuds also support Bluetooth 5.0 and use an IPX5-rated water-resistant design. In our review, we loved the features and battery life, though sound quality wasn't quite as excellent as some other earbuds.

You can buy the earbuds from Best Buy at the link below. Depending on your location, you might have the option to pick them up at a physical store, instead of waiting a few days for shipping.