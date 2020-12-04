YouTube has always had a complicated relationship with its creators, having to enforce consequences for rule-breaking channels on the platform. The problems come when the ne'er-do-wells get mixed up with the law-abiding channels, which isn't a rare occurrence. Now YouTube is testing out a new way for innocent creators to appeal channel suspensions — and it sounds like a lot more work.

A small number of creators with suspended channels in the YouTube Partner Program can now upload an appeal video to give YouTube a visual plea for lifting the charges against them. The YPP policy team will reevaluate the suspended channel after viewing the appeal video, and if the new evidence sufficiently shows compliance with YouTube's policies, monetization will be reinstated for the channel before the end of the 30-day suspension period.

While it seems a little strange to ask creators to put time into scripting, shooting, editing, and uploading an entire video just to justify themselves to the YouTube overlords, it'll be interesting to see how the YouTube community reacts to the test. Though this test is only available to a percentage of users right now, the company hopes to expand it in the future.

YouTube is a place for video creators, so maybe they'd rather produce a video appeal than write out a couple paragraphs in text — who knows? One thing's for sure: this should make the YouTube policy review team's job a lot more entertaining.