One of the coolest things Spotify gives to long-time users is Wrapped, a deep dive of the music they listened to throughout the year. Now that Google is concentrating its efforts on improving YouTube Music, the company is offering its users a similar — though much more basic — feature, along with a selection of new playlists celebrating the most popular songs of 2020.

YouTube Music's own take on the year-end experience will comprise a playlist made up of your top 100 or so songs from the year. There aren't any stats on your top artists of the year, or sharable graphics displaying your favorite albums — the playlist doesn't even tell you how it's sorted, although it seems to go in order of most-played. You can visit this link to check out your own personalized playlist.

Only the Year in Review playlist is personalized.

Google's flagship music streaming service is also rolling out multiple playlists that collect the most popular tunes of the year across different genres. Top Songs of 2020, Top Pop 2020, and Top Latin 2020 have been spotted in the wild, but judging by last year's additions, there are probably more incoming.

While a single personalized playlist pales in comparison with everything Spotify Wrapped offers, it's still nice to have. You can download the latest version of YouTube Music from APK Mirror or the Play Store to take your 2020 mix on the go.