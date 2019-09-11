V-MODA isn't one of the best-known audio brands out there, but it has a reputation of combining excellent build quality with great sound. Its current premium wireless headphone offering, the Crossfade 2 Wireless Codex Edition (what a mouthful), is currently discounted on Amazon from $349.99 to $249.99.

We've reviewed the Crossfade 2 Wireless before, but the Codex Edition improves upon that with updated audio codec compatibility. Qualcomm aptX, AAC, and SBC are supported, meaning that you should get very high-quality audio with low latency on any device it's connected to. These headphones come with thick memory foam pads, simultaneous two-device pairing, a 14-hour battery life, and a built-in mic.

Only the Matte Black color is $249.99 on Amazon right now; the sale doesn't include the Rose Gold model, which our own Artem Russakovskii is a big fan of:

The @VMODA Crossfade 2 Wireless Codex edition is one sexy pair of headphones. Now to find out how they sound and if they're better than my good old M-100.https://t.co/a0Ralx6uTv pic.twitter.com/dtQI91NHGI — Artem Russakovskii (@ArtemR) June 1, 2019

Shipping is free, but availability seems to be limited. If you've been wanting a set of these, this is the lowest price we've seen thus far.