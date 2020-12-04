Samsung's latest pair of truly wireless earbuds might have an unusual shape, but the bean-like design made them one of the most comfortable pairs we'd ever used when we reviewed them earlier this year. Now you can get a pair of your own to plant for just $109.99 from Woot today — a $60 savings off the usual price.

Along with the unique design, the Galaxy Buds Live offer solid sound quality, a compact case with USB-C and wireless charging capabilities, and active noise cancellation. The ANC won't work wonders here due to the buds open-air fit, but it should take the edge off annoying noises you encounter.

There's also a wide selection of colors available to help you express your own personal style, including traditional choices like black and white, as well as more eye-catching options like blue and red. Check out our full review for more details on the Buds Live, and head over to Woot if you're ready to sprout some new wireless earbuds of your own.