Top headlines
- You can now schedule turning the lights on and off with Google Assistant.
- Nest Speakers can finally work as part of your home theater setup with a Chromecast... sort of.
- Google wants to pay you to talk to your phone with its newest app.
- If you use Google Pay on the web, you'll want to read this: Google will be shutting down a large part of the web interface's functionality.
- Want to get Twitter verified? Starting in 2021, Twitter will begin accepting new applications.
- The bad Google Pay news just keeps coming. Free instant transfers are going away, and Google is adding fees.
- Google is making more and more progress with Project Mainline on Android, adding a major new module to the framework.
- The Pixel 5 and Google Home Max are our highlight Google deals for the week, with Google Store discounts on both.
- Trying to find official music videos on YouTube may get a lot more annoying.
Deal of the week: All the Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals!
Our Black Friday and Cyber Monday deal hub is chock full of deals that are still live this weekend. Everything from phones to tablets to cables to headphones to chargers to vacuums, we've got all the smart stuff you need that's on sale for this big discount event.
Even more stories for you
- New AMD Chromebooks could spell trouble for Intel.
- These are the best Chromebooks you can buy, according to a highly reliable source: us.
- Ryan reviewed the new Nest Thermostat, and it's an absolutely amazing value.
- Corbin's review of the Eero Pro 6 is about as glowing as you can get — this is some serious Wi-Fi hardware.
- Looking for a smartphone camera gimbal? Zhiyun may have what you need; check out Cody's review of one of their newest models.
- You can get OnePlus' custom Cyberpunk 2077 on your phone, here's how.
