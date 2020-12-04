Welcome to Friday, everyone. It's the end of the week, so I have many app and game sales to share with everyone. Most notably, Titan Quest is currently available at a drastic discount, but you also grab Tallowmere at half off, though if you prefer something that isn't an RPG, then perhaps the sale on ChessFinity PREMIUM will pique your interest. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold green text in order to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 32 temporarily free and 29 on-sale apps and games for the end of the week.
Free
Apps
- JPEG Optimizer PRO with PDF support $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- 80s Music Radio Pro $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- 90s Music Radio Pro $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- 2 Week Abs Challenge Pro: 8 Minute Workout $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Binary Calculator Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- momdyn $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- RubikCalcPRO: Programmable Calculator (PRO) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Temperature Converter Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Star Link 2: Constellation $1.00 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Bluetooth Keepalive $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in ?
- Music player - audio player $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in ?
Games
- MathLand Full Version: Mental Math Games for kids $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Toy Of War $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Peinture : Christmas & All Occasions Drawing Pages $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- The Lonely Hacker $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- 2048 Puzzle Game $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Block Puzzle $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Dead Bunker 2 HD $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Stone Of Souls $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Tap Town - Soul Event $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Boymate10 - Brain Card Games $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Empire Warriors Premium: Tower Defense Games $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Heroes Legend - Epic Fantasy RPG $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Merge Monster VIP - Offline Idle Puzzle RPG $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Superhero War Premium: Robot Fight - Action RPG $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Quik: Gravity Flip Platformer $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in ?
Icon packs & customization
- iONs Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- 3D Sun Watch Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Black Army Sapphire - Icon Pack - Fresh dashboard $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Dock Circle 3D - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Platin - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Plax - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
Sale
Apps
- ColorMeter camera color picker $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Premium English Tongue Twisters with pronunciation $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Pro Map Coordinates $15.99 -> $7.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Easy Parental Control Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Simple Scan Pro - PDF scanner $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Monkey Swag $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 8 hours
- 1941 Frozen Front Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- ChessFinity PREMIUM $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Demong Hunter VIP - Action RPG $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Devils & Demons - Arena Wars Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Ninja Hero Cats Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Titan Quest $7.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Bermuda Triangle Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Caapora Adventure - Ojibe's Revenge $3.99 -> $2.69; Sale ends in 6 days
- Gem Miner 2 $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Slaughter 3: The Rebels $5.00 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Heal: Pocket Edition $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Let's Break Stuff! Premium $2.12 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Tallowmere $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Z.O.N.A Shadow of Lemansk Post-apocalyptic shooter $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Caelus Icon Pack - Colorful Linear Icons $1.69 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Caelus Black Icon Pack - Black Linear Icons $1.69 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Caelus White Icon Pack - White Linear Icons $1.69 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- CAVION - Icon Pack (SALE!!!) $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Cubic Dark Mode - 3D Icon pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Flixy - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- iOS 14 White - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Dark Pixel - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- PushOn - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Comments