Most of the gadgets you own probably depend on a reliable Wi-Fi connection to unlock their full potential. Having a speedy home internet system is especially important with all the time we're spending at home these days. Luckily, Linksys has a 3-pack of Velop mesh routers that cover up to 6,000 square feet of space — and it's $249.99, a savings of $150 off the MSRP.
These Velop routers utilize dynamic tri-band technology that can work at both 2.4 GHz and 5.0 GHz frequencies to improve range while getting rid of drops and dead zones. There are plenty of smart features included, like Linksys SHIELD network protection and built-in parental controls. Guest networks can also be easily created and restricted to certain users.
These routers also work with Linksys Aware, a subscription service that uses the mesh network signals to detect motion around the home and alert you through the Linksys app when unexpected motion occurs. This works without cameras and doesn't require any additional hardware, which admittedly sounds a little creepy, but also very cool.
Plus, the system is Apple HomeKit-enabled and works with Alexa, too, so you can say things like: "Hey Alexa, turn off Sammy's Wi-Fi because she ate the last piece of pumpkin pie."
If you're tired of unstable internet that doesn't reach around your entire home, then this system from Linksys might just be the one for you. Head over to Amazon or Best Buy today and check it out for yourself.
