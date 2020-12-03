Black Friday may have come and gone, but the savings aren't over. If you’re still in the market for a new high-tech robotic vacuum, Roborock has you covered with even more discounts for the holidays. First up is the premium S6 MaxV, which can be yours for $599.99 ($150 off) at Amazon.
The pinnacle of floor cleaning technology, the S6 MaxV offers a unique advantage that you simply won't find in most robotic vacuum cleaners: Two cameras sit along the front side of the vacuum, capturing and processing video at 30fps, which allow the S6 MaxV to "see" where it's going. Not only that, but it can understand what it's seeing — whether a shoe, powerstrip, or a piece of furniture sit in its path — and decide how to navigate around it. This feature is especially handy for anyone who has young ones or pets that may leave toys (or other presents) sprawled across the floor.
The S6 MaxV's navigation chops are enough to catch any homeowner's attention, but the features don't stop there. This robotic vacuum comes equipped with an extra-large 5200mAh battery for long excursions, a 297ml water tank to tackle hard floors (in addition to carpets), and an internal HEPA-Type E11 filter that captures 95% of the allergenic pet dander and mold spores it encounters.
You'll have to act fast if you want to snap up these savings. The S6 MaxV is only available at a discounted price from now through December 6, 2020. To take advantage of this deal, make sure you click the discount coupon below the price before proceeding to checkout.
