Samsung makes some pretty stellar smartwatches, and today only, Woot is offering some serious savings on three of them. The Galaxy Watch, Galaxy Watch Active2, and Gear Sport watches start at just $145.99 with discounts up to 48% off, making this the perfect time to do some holiday shopping.

The most affordable option on sale is the Samsung Gear Sport, which we called "a smartwatch regular people might actually buy" back in 2017. It might be several years old, but smartwatch specs haven't advanced too much since then, and Samsung usually does a good job keeping Tizen OS snappy on its hardware. Plus, a brand-new smartwatch from a reputable manufacturer is hard to pass up when it's just $145.99.

If you're in the market for something more recent, the Galaxy Watch Active2 might fit the bill. When Corbin reviewed it late last year, he was very impressed with its premium design and smooth UI. This watch is a full 43% off the list price, making it $215.99 instead of $379.99. And of course, the original Galaxy Watch is a viable option too at just $154.99 — savings of 48% off retail.

There's no time like the present to pick up a smartwatch from Samsung, so head over to Woot today because these deals expire at midnight.