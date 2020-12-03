This story was originally published and last updated .
Samsung started beta testing its Android 11-based One UI 3.0 update a few months ago, and ever since then it's been expanding to more test devices and locations. Now the company has released official details for when the final One UI 3 release is expected to start coming to many of its handsets in markets worldwide, giving Galaxy users an idea of when to expect the upgrade on their own phones.
In an official statement released today, Samsung confirmed that the One UI 3 rollout has begun for S20 series devices in the US, Korea, and most markets in Europe. The update will slowly make it to more regions and more devices, with Samsung specifically naming the Galaxy Note20, Z Fold2, Z Flip, Note10, Fold and S10 series as being expected to receive the update in the coming weeks. The company also stated that One UI 3 will become available on Galaxy A devices "in the first half of 2021", which is consistent with an image shared on Samsung's community forum showing the international release schedule for Galaxy devices in Egypt.
December 2020
- Galaxy S20
- Galaxy S20+
- Galaxy S20 Ultra
January 2021
- Galaxy Note 10
- Galaxy Note 10+
- Galaxy Note 20
- Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
- Galaxy S10
- Galaxy S10+
- Galaxy S10 Lite
- Galaxy Z Fold 2
- Galaxy Z Flip
February 2021
- Galaxy Fold
March 2021
- Galaxy A51
- Galaxy M21
- Galaxy M30s
- Galaxy M31
- Galaxy Note 10 Lite
- Galaxy Tab S7
April 2021
- Galaxy A50
- Galaxy M51
May 2021
- Galaxy A21s
- Galaxy A31
- Galaxy A70
- Galaxy A71
- Galaxy A80
- Galaxy Tab S6
- Galaxy Tab S6 Lite
June 2021
- Galaxy A01
- Galaxy A01 Core
- Galaxy A11
- Galaxy M11
- Galaxy Tab A
July 2021
- Galaxy A30
- Galaxy Tab S5e
August 2021
- Galaxy A10
- Galaxy A10s
- Galaxy A20
- Galaxy A20s
- Galaxy A30s
- Galaxy Tab A 10.1
- Galaxy Tab Active Pro
Of course, this is just the estimated release schedule, and timing will vary depending on where you're located and how fast your carrier approves the OTA update. That said, these dates give us a good indication of how long we'll be waiting for One UI 3.0. While you wait, why not check out our complete list of changes to discover everything Samsung has in store.
Official statement
Updated with details from Samsung's official statement on the release of One UI 3.
- Source:
- Samsung
- Via:
- SamMobile
Comments