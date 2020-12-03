Razer's first foray into fully-wireless earbuds came last year, with the release of the Hammerhead True Wireless. It was a decent first attempt, but there was plenty of room for improvement. Now Razer has released an upgraded model, taking design cues from Apple's AirPods Pro and adding must-have features like active noise cancellation.

While the original Hammerhead earbuds had an open-ear design like the original AirPods and Galaxy Buds Live, the company switched to an in-ear design for the Hammerhead Pro. Razer said this was a result of customer feedback, and the desire to implement ANC, which is essentially impossible with an open design (as we saw with the Galaxy Buds Live).

Specs Headphones 20Hz - 20kHz frequency response, 16 Ohm impedance, 10mm drivers Microphones 100 Hz - 10 kHz frequency response, 60 db signal-to-noise ratio, omnidirectional pickup pattern Controls Touch Battery life 4 hours with ANC off Price $199.99 USD / €209.99 MSRP

The main unique feature this time around is an improved Gaming Mode, which supposedly drops the latency to just 60ms over a Bluetooth 5.1 connection. It remains to be seen how well that will work, given Gaming Mode on the original Hammerheads wasn't incredibly noticeable, but we'll have a full review of the Hammerhead Pro soon. Battery life appears to be a weak point, as the buds only last four hours with ANC on — meanwhile, the Galaxy Buds+ can manage 11 hours on a single charge, albeit without ANC.

The Hammerhead True Wireless Pro earbuds are available for purchase starting today, and are priced at $199.99 and €209.99. We're working on our review right now, so stay on the lookout for that.