OnePlus is in the process of updating its apps to fit its new Oxygen OS 11 theme better. The company no longer tries to stick as close to the stock or Pixel look as possible, but instead wants to develop its own design to stand out from the crowd. It settled for a Samsung-like focus on reachability with big titles and options to get content as close to your thumbs as possible. The OnePlus Game Space is the next app to receive this makeover, complete with a new icon and a new name: OnePlus Games.

The colorful square controller icon makes way for a rounded off controller with a dark blue background, and "dark" is the theme that you'll see when you open the Games app after the update. Instead of the patterned home screen background and white menus, you're greeted by dark blue throughout the app. The look is completed by big titles and OnePlus' new font. Your games are now collected in their own tab while instant games live in the "Explore" section, which is also populated by new promotional content (in India only). Most of the interface remains unchanged when it comes to finding things, though — menus are mostly arranged as before. The in-game popup with toggles for the Fnatic mode, notifications, mis-touch prevention, and the screen recorder remains unchanged.

Above: The new OnePlus Games app. Below: OnePlus Game Space.

The new UI isn't all there is to the update. OnePlus says it improved its mis-touch prevention and notification controls. The company also integrated access to a floating Telegram window in addition to WhatsApp and Instagram, so you can answer a message without exiting the game you're playing.

Here’s a brief summation of what’s new with OnePlus Games: 1. New Explore page to browse gaming content (India Only)

2. Gaming Tools

3. Mistouch prevention

The all-new replacement of Game Space is already rolling out on the Play Store as version 2.5.0.1. If you're eager to get your hands on it, you can also grab it from APK Mirror. It's available for all recent OnePlus phones, including those still on Android 10.