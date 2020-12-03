Mobvoi makes a lot of Wear OS smartwatches, and like any good watchmaker, it also produces a variety of watch faces that users can install to personalize their timepieces. Last month, however, on the eve of Halloween, all of the company's watch faces — and the developer account used to publish them — seem to have been purged from the Play Store entirely. Now it looks like most of them have returned to their rightful place on the Play Store's virtual shelves.

In total, around 89 Mobvoi watch faces went missing that fateful night of Halloween-eve, including the Halloween Skull watch face. Even the Mobvoi Watchface developer account itself seemed to have been terminated, as the URL just lead to a dead end — which it still does.

Despite this, it seems like most of the watch faces are available again in the Play Store under the Mobvoi TicWatch developer account. It's still unclear what caused the removal. At the time, Mobvoi declined to comment on our story, instead posting a brief statement on its forum saying that a "specific issue" required the watch faces to be removed until the company could issue a fix.

While we may never know the true secret behind Mobvoi's spooky Halloween surprise, at least most of the missing watch faces have come home safe and sound — although it looks like Mobvoi has neglected to fix older options like the Christmas 2017 watch face that remains MIA.