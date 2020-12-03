If you have a Nest camera and are trying to livestream its feed or video events while on a mobile data connection, odds are you're squinting at your screen and wondering why the heck everything looks so pixelated right now. The issue has been introduced with version 5.59 of the Nest app and doesn't seem to be related to any specific camera, phone, or mobile operator. Reverting to an older Nest app version fixes the problem.

Our tipster Doug first noticed this several days ago. When viewing his Nest Hello feed on a WiFi connection with v5.59.0.5 (APK Mirror) of the Nest app, everything is fine, but when switching to mobile data, the quality drops drastically and everything becomes pixelated and distorted. The aspect ratio changes too, with the stream compressing vertically and showing black boxes above and below the video. There are also several bars of artifacts on the bottom of the video.

Left: WiFi. Right: Mobile data.

Oddly enough, the feed preview on the Nest app's home page is fine, but it's only when opening the fullscreen stream in the Nest app that you get the potato quality. The problem also occurs for recorded events, which stream in low quality on mobile but in full resolution on WiFi.

Even recorded events are distorted when viewed on mobile data.

We've been looking into this issue and were able to replicate it on several of our own Nest cameras, regardless of model (Hello, indoor, etc...), in various locations and with multiple accounts. It's also unaffected by how fast your data connection is, your operator, or the phone you're using.

Left: WiFi. Right: Mobile data.

The only common thread is the version of the Nest app you're using. Uninstalling v5.59 and installing v5.58 instead (APK Mirror) fixes the problem. Video quality goes back to normal on mobile data, proving that this should be a bug (...unless Google has decided this is how things are going to be from now on). If you do this, make sure you disable automatic updates for the Nest app in the Play Store so it doesn't get upgraded to v5.59 without your approval.

Hopefully Google fixes this issue soon, otherwise you'd be out of luck if you had an event notification and wanted to get a clear idea of what's happening in your home while on the go. We'll keep an eye on this and let you know if an update of the Nest app fixes it.

Thanks:

Doug

Image: Christos Giakkas from Pixabay