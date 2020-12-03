Launched over a decade ago, Google Fiber’s reach is still limited to 19 cities across the United States. Though that coverage isn’t as impressive as the 1Gbps up and down speeds it promised back in the day, the company is at least making strides in the bandwidth department. It's now making the jump to 2Gbps speeds on a household line, matching what Comcast has been doing since way back in 2015. That extra throughput comes at a price, though, and not everyone is eligible for it just yet.

Google is planning to offer the 2 Gig internet connection to those in Nashville and Huntsville starting next month. However, it didn’t specify if the higher speed will be limited to a handful of neighborhoods or will be available wherever Fiber is present in those cities. To support that kind of bandwidth, Google will supply a Wi-Fi 6-enabled router and mesh extenders for improved in-home coverage. You can get this 2 Gig service for $100 a month (plus taxes and fees) compared to $70 for a 1 Gig line.

Before going for a full-fledged rollout, Google is looking for some testers to try out its new 2 Gig network and its related on-premise hardware. If you’re in Nashville or Huntsville, you can head here and fill out the form to sign up for the Google Fiber Trusted Tester program. The company plans to do a commercial launch in these two cities sometime later this year, while other Google Fiber markets will have to wait until 2021.