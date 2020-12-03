The Samsung Galaxy Watch3 offers a stylish design, polished software, and plenty of health tracking features. When we reviewed it earlier this year, we called it "the best smartwatch Samsung has made yet." And right now, the watch is discounted a full $100 off both the 41mm and 45mm models — and if you have an Amazon Prime Card, you can save even more.

The Watch3 runs Samsung's Tizen OS — which is arguably the best smartwatch OS for you if you use an Android phone. The Exynos 9110 dual-core processor runs on a single gig of RAM, but that's plenty for a smooth and snappy experience on Samsung's flagship wearable. The acclaimed rotating bezel is back, which offers a unique way to navigate around the interface quickly. This watch excels at health tracking, with both a heart rate monitor and an ECG sensor.

It looks like Amazon Store cardholders can get an additional 20% off.

Both the 41mm and 45mm sizes are on sale, and you can choose from the Bluetooth or the LTE version of each model as well. You can read our full review of the Watch3 to get a more complete picture of what living with it is like.

If you're ready to pick one up for yourself, head over to one of the retailers linked below. Next time you ask someone for the time, they won't be able to snarkily respond with that line about it being time to get a watch.