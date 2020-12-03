Almost since the platform's inception, Facer has been one of the best third-party apps on Wear OS. It allows users to create and share watch faces with no programming knowledge, and now it will come installed by default on some of Fossil's smartwatches.

"We are excited to share that starting this week Facer will come pre-installed on all new Fossil Gen 5 and Gen 5E smartwatches," Facer said on its company blog. The experience won't be any different than on other Wear OS watches, though Fossil will have its own section of curated watch faces. Fossil watch buyers will also get a 30-day free trial for Facer Premium (up from the 7-day trial available to anyone), which includes access to select 'premium faces' and removes all advertisements.

It's a bit strange to look at pre-install deals in a positive light when they're often ridiculed (and rightfully so, but given how excellent of a service Facer is (and how most of the functionality is available free), it's hard to see a downside — unless Facer decides to start collecting copious amounts of data from Fossil customers, anyway.