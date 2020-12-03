The imaginatively named Files by Google app has come a long way since its debut as Files Go in 2017. Google has steadily added additional features and functionality, and the app became the default file manager in Android 11 earlier this year. Now it's primed to pick up another new feature — one that will save you from losing important files if you accidentally hit the delete button.

This comes in the form of a new folder called Trash that's accessible from the side pullout menu. Instead of sending deleted data to the file afterlife right away, the app will be able to send things to this folder, where they'll stick around for 30 days just in case you change your mind.

Items in the Trash folder can be restored or permanently deleted.

While this feature isn't quite ready for prime time just yet, the latest version of the Files app makes it look like we won't have too long to wait. Version 1.0.345 also includes a number of other improvements like enhancements to background audio playback and a new screenshot cleaning feature to detect and delete musty old screenshot pictures that are boxed up and rotting away in your phone's proverbial attic.

You can check the update out for yourself by downloading it now from APK Mirror or the Play Store.