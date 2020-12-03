Although a bunch of cars now come with advanced navigation systems, these can rarely beat the simplicity and expansibility of Android Auto. Sadly, though, Google's in-car service isn't globally available, leaving many users unable to properly use their favorite services from their ride's dashboard. Thankfully, Android Auto is expanding to 36 more countries, making it seamless to get directions, play music, and interact with Assistant, thanks to native integration with your car's infotainment system.

Starting today, Android Auto is rolling out to users in Albania, Angola, Armenia, Belarus, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Botswana, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Indonesia, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Macedonia, Malta, Moldova, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Sweden, Thailand, Turkey, and Ukraine. Depending on the market, it may take up to a few weeks for the service to become available, but Google hasn't shared more details the rollout timeline.

If your phone runs Android 10, you'll just need to plug your phone into your compatible car's USB port. For earlier versions of the operating system, you can use the link below to snatch the app from the Play Store.