The holidays are upon us, and video calling is more important than ever these days for staying in touch with loved ones. Amazon is making that easier for users with the second-gen Fire TV Cube by enabling a new feature that lets a webcam be connected to the device for two-way video chatting on your TV — and the company also has new Alexa and Ring features coming to Fire TV.

Any third-party webcam will be supported, as long as they include a minimum of UVC support, 720p resolution, and 30 fps output. Of course, better webcams make for better video calls, so Amazon recommends customers use cameras with 1080p resolution and a 60- to 90-degree field of view. The update will be coming to Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Spain, the United Kingdom, and the United States over the next few weeks.

In addition, Fire TV is gaining tighter integrations with Alexa and the Ring doorbell camera. General Alexa requests for things like the weather and other simple topics will now display as an overlay on Fire TV (excluding the first-gen Fire TV Stick and Fire TV) without interrupting the currently playing content. And if the Ring doorbell goes off, an alert will show up on Fire TV devices with an option to easily turn on the live camera view.