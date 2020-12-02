Discovery, the name behind broadcast brands like the Food Network and Animal Planet, has announced that it will launch a non-fiction streaming catalogue of more than 2,500 programs called Discovery+ starting January 4. In the U.S., Verizon customers who sign onto new home and wireless internet plans will get up to 12 months of viewing for free.

Over 55,000 episodes of non-fiction content will be available to stream from the Discovery portfolio, including:

A+E

Animal Planet

Discovery

DIY Network

The Dodo

Food Network

HGTV

History

ID

Lifetime

Magnolia Network

NowThis

OWN

Sci

Thrillist

Trvl Channel

Discovery+ will also include original series as well as nature documentary anthologies including The Mating Game, Planet Earth, and Blue Planet licensed from the BBC. The service is set for an initial rollout in 25 countries over the next year with special sign-on promotions to consumers streaming through Sky in the U.K. and Ireland and TIM in Italy, and is an official streaming broadcaster for the 2021 Olympics in Tokyo in most European markets.

In the U.S., it will be available across most though yet-to-be-named OTT platforms comes with an ad-supported tier for the price of $4.99 per month and ad-free tier at $6.99.

Verizon customers are eligible to receive ad-free Discovery+ viewing at no additional charge depending on what services they subscribe to: