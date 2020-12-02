Ahead of tomorrow's expected release, Verizon has pushed out the long-anticipated Android 11-based One UI 3.0 update for its Galaxy S20-series phones. Reports indicate this stable update has started to roll out for the S20 5G UW, S20+ 5G, and S20 Ultra 5G over at big red, delivering the latest Android 11 features together with Samsung's own software tweaks.
A screenshot of the installed update, courtesy of u/Bryan967.
Verizon has managed to beat other US carriers to the punch, pushing out the update ahead of tomorrow's expected wider rollout. These software rollouts happen in waves from carrier to carrier, and often the unlocked versions are among the last to get it, though that may vary.
Based on the changelog, there aren't any surprises either, as the new update will deliver Android 11 features like the new conversation section for notifications, notification bubbles, and plenty of privacy tweaks on top of Samsung's other One UI 3.0 changes. Screenshots showing some of the changes are also included in the notes:
The update notes currently indicate the update will land on the Galaxy S20 UW, Galaxy S20+ 5G, and Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G starting today. Other Samsung devices expected to get it later, like the Note20 series, weren't included in today's wave of update note changes at Verizon's site. The updates will include November 2020 security patches.
While most of us wait in envy, Verizon subscribers should be able to download the update, though it may be part of a limited soak test for the time being. You can manually check for updates in Settings -> System updates -> Check for system updates. As a bigger version change, expect a larger download size.
