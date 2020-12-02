Google's new Nest Audio speaker might be the newest smart speaker on the market, but that doesn't necessarily mean it's the best choice for your home. Harman Kardon's Citation line of smart speakers boasts superb sound quality and a design that's more svelte and sophisticated than many other options. And right now, Best Buy is offering the Citation 100 for just $99.99 — about $100 off the prices found elsewhere.

This Harman Kardon Citation 100 speaker includes the things you expect from an Assistant-enabled smart device: voice control, multi-room audio, and more. It also brings premium industrial design to the table thanks to a blended wool fabric that's dirt repellent and flame retardant. But the best part might be the audio quality that HK has been working on for over 65 years — a feature that we really liked when we reviewed the Citation One last year.

If you're in the market for some awesome savings on a premium speaker with a built-in smart Assistant, head over to Best Buy now and snag one before it's too late. It comes in either black or grey for a look that's sure to spruce up the vibe no matter where it's located.