Samsung started beta testing its Android 11-based One UI 3.0 update a few months ago, and ever since then it's been expanding to more test devices and locations. Now the company has released details for when the final One UI 3 release is expected to start coming to many of its handsets in at least one international market, giving Galaxy users an idea of when to expect the upgrade on their own phones.
In a post on Samsung's community forum, the company shared a notice with users in Egypt that reveals that the first phones in line to receive the Android 11 update are Galaxy S20 series devices — no surprise there. The upgrade is expected to land on Samsung's latest flagships this month. In fact, the rollout has already begun on Verizon in the US.
After the S20 series, the list seems to go along roughly in order of release, with the Note20, Z Fold, Note10, and S10 phones scheduled for January of 2021. The update for the original Galaxy Fold is planned to begin in February, while March may bring One UI 3.0 to the Galaxy A51, Galaxy M21, Galaxy M30s, Galaxy M31, Galaxy Note 10 Lite, and Galaxy Tab S7.
December 2020
- Galaxy S20
- Galaxy S20+
- Galaxy S20 Ultra
January 2021
- Galaxy Note 10
- Galaxy Note 10+
- Galaxy Note 20
- Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
- Galaxy S10
- Galaxy S10+
- Galaxy S10 Lite
- Galaxy Z Fold 2
- Galaxy Z Flip
February 2021
- Galaxy Fold
March 2021
- Galaxy A51
- Galaxy M21
- Galaxy M30s
- Galaxy M31
- Galaxy Note 10 Lite
- Galaxy Tab S7
April 2021
- Galaxy A50
- Galaxy M51
May 2021
- Galaxy A21s
- Galaxy A31
- Galaxy A70
- Galaxy A71
- Galaxy A80
- Galaxy Tab S6
- Galaxy Tab S6 Lite
June 2021
- Galaxy A01
- Galaxy A01 Core
- Galaxy A11
- Galaxy M11
- Galaxy Tab A
July 2021
- Galaxy A30
- Galaxy Tab S5e
August 2021
- Galaxy A10
- Galaxy A10s
- Galaxy A20
- Galaxy A20s
- Galaxy A30s
- Galaxy Tab A 10.1
- Galaxy Tab Active Pro
Of course, these are just the estimated release times for one international market, and timing will vary depending on where you're located and how fast your carrier approves the OTA update. That said, these dates give us a good indication of how long we'll be waiting for One UI 3.0. While you wait, why not check out our complete list of changes to discover everything Samsung has in store.
