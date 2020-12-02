Google has made a charming habit of enabling special Nest Hello ringtones for holiday seasons, and that's continuing this year. We got some spooky Halloween sounds not long ago, and now it's time to greet visitors with some festive-themed chimes. In addition to the options that were available this time last year, Google has added a brand-new Kwanzaa category.

To change the tone of Nest Hello Doorbell, simply head to the Nest app's settings and find the 'Doorbell theme' section. As well as the default Ding dong, you'll now find 'Seasonal themes' such as Hanukkah, New Year's Eve, Christmas, Winter, and the latest addition Kwanzaa. For those who don't know it, Kwanzaa is the celebration of African-American culture that takes place between December 26 and January 1 across the US and elsewhere.

🔔 Holiday Ringtones 🔔 are now available on all #NestHello video doorbells with five festive themes to choose from—a total of 14 ringtones. Check out how you can set them up for the #HolidaysAtHome: https://t.co/QwLZKTBjg0 pic.twitter.com/R3VT6O6eLB — Made By Google (@madebygoogle) December 1, 2020

There are a total of 14 different seasonal ringtones across the five themes, and you can listen to some examples of them in our post from last year. If you use visitor announcements on Google speakers in your home, the same chimes will sound beforehand.

After the holiday period, your ringtone theme should automatically return to the default, although Google has had issues with this in the past. Naturally, these options will only be available to you if you have the Nest Hello Doorbell, which is currently $50 at the Google Store.