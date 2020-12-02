Google is using its expertise as a search company to help you find the perfect (or more specifically, the most-searched for) gifts for the special persons in your life. The business has created a guide that shows you this year's top 100 trending presents for all types of people on your list.

The beautifully animated gift guide is comprised of products that could be interesting for six archetypes: The chef, the athlete, the techie, the decorator, the wellness guru, the gamer, and the kids. Each section can be expanded and offers lists of trending products, all linked to the respective Google Shopping listing. Additional text gives you insights into what people have been interested in this year.

Techies and gamers were most excited for the latest console generation and the GeForce RTX 3080. But there are also three Google products in the techie list: The Pixel 5 takes the fourth spot after the Apple Watch Series 6 and the iPhone 12, followed by the Google Chromecast with Google TV and the Pixel 4a. They made it to the sixth and ninth spot, respectively. You'll also find the Galaxy Note20 Ultra, the Amazon Echo Dot, The iPad Air 4, and the Samsung Galaxy Watch3 in the list.

Recipes, kitchen tools and accessories, and bakeware and cookware were in high demand with chefs. Searches for "wellness guru" presents like gift baskets and care packages were even up 130% this year — I wonder why.

You can access the gift guide from anywhere in the world, but it only takes US trends into account. Some products may not be available worldwide, and there might be completely different trends in other countries. Check out the guide in the source link below if you're interested.