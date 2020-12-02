While Black Friday is great for snatching up incredible deals on all different kinds of gadgets, our friends at ANNKE are taking this special shopping holiday to give away some of their products. This weekend, three Android Police readers will win an ANNKE C800 turret 4K PoE IP camera, valued at $149 a piece.

The ANNKE C800 turret camera is an outdoor security camera with an IP67 weatherproof rating, making it resilient enough to be submerged in up to one meter of water for 30 minutes. This camera comes equipped with a 4K Ultra HD Sony sensor, enhanced by EXIR night vision that can see out to 100ft., allowing the C800 to capture smooth footage during the day or at night. It also supports H.265+ video format for high efficiency filming and storage, and it's ONVIF compatible.

Save 30% when you buy an ANNKE C800 turret security camera

If you'd rather not take your chances on being only one of three readers who will win a C800 turret security camera, ANNKE has a special offer for you. For a limited time, you can purchase one of these cameras for $104.30 ($44.70 off) when you use the coupon code ANNKEBF30 at checkout.

In addition to this special discount, ANNKE is running Black Friday deals on a number of its products, which you can check out here. You can also save 20% on ANNKE's analog security solutions with coupon code ANNKEBF20.

Enter to win an ANNKE C800 turret security camera

The contest will run from November 27, 2020 until 11:59PM Pacific Time on December 2, 2020. Three winners will be selected to receive an ANNKE C800 turret security camera. This contest is only open to participants in the United States. Good luck!

ANNKE C800 Turret Security Camera Giveaway (US)

