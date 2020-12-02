Welcome to Wednesday, everyone. Now that Black Friday and Cyber Monday are over, it would appear things are getting back to normal, and so today's list is on the smaller side, though I still have a few noteworthy titles to share with everyone. First up is Planescape: Torment: Enhanced Edition, a quality CRPG that's often on sale but is still a worthwhile pickup if you've never played. Next is Prune, a minimal puzzler that's also very relaxing, and last up is Love You to Bits, an enjoyable point and click adventure game that offers excellent 2D graphics. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold green text in order to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 31 temporarily free and 33 on-sale apps and games for the middle of the week.
Free
Apps
- Back pain exercises (PRO) $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Equalizer FX Pro $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Home Workouts Gym Pro (No ad) $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Luci 💤 - Intelligent Dream Journal & Lucid Guide $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Pro Mp3 player - Qamp $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Rec Recorder PRO (NO ADS) $5.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- SUI File Explorer PRO $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- zipNship - Share photos without loss of quality $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
Games
- Dungeon Corporation S: An auto-farming RPG game! $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Stickman Warriors Dragon Legend Super Battle Fight $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Dead Bunker 3: On a Surface $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Live or Die: Zombie Survival Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Mine World :VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Pocket World VIP: Island of Adventure $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Terra Fighter 2 Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Theme Park Simulator $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Timing Hero PV: Retro Fighting Action RPG $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Boymate10 4P - Brain Card Game $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Hero's 2nd Memory : Offline Shooting RPG $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Last Day Survival-Zombie Shooting 24H Dark Dungeon $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Speed Math 2018 - Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Unwanted Gray $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Zombie Avengers:(Dreamsky)Stickman War Z $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Darkonis - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 8 hours
- Launcher 2020 - ADL Advanced Digital Launcher Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Lumbre - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Metal Circle - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Next Icon Pack Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- OS Round - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Plastimix - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Simple Quote Widget - Quote of the day widget $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
Sale
Apps
- CalcNote Pro - Math Calculator $5.49 -> $3.84; Sale ends in 5 days
- Machine Saver J - Fuel&Service $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Password Manager+: Cloud Backup & Fingerprint $4.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Blues Guitar Soloist $5.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Learn Spanish - Frase Master Pro $10.99 -> $4.49; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Where Shadows Slumber $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 8 hours
- Hairy Phonics 2 $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Planescape: Torment: Enhanced Edition $9.99 -> $4.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- [Premium] RPG Fairy Elements $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- [Premium] RPG Seek Hearts $7.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- CHAMBER $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Classic Sudoku PRO(No Ads) $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Prune $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- RPG Alphadia Genesis $9.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- RPG Alphadia Genesis 2 $9.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- RPG Knight Bewitched $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- RPG Tears Revolude $7.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- SRPG Legna Tactica $7.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Viewport - The Game $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Yōdanji: The Roguelike $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Bring You Home $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Love You to Bits $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Gradient Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Vinty - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- iOS 14 Black - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Miui 12 Circle - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- O Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Pix Color Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Flat 3D - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- iOS 14 Dark - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Knots Live Wallpaper $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Oxigen McLaren - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $1.19; Sale ends in 7 days
- Pixel 3D - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $1.19; Sale ends in 7 days
Comments