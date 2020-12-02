Welcome to Wednesday, everyone. Now that Black Friday and Cyber Monday are over, it would appear things are getting back to normal, and so today's list is on the smaller side, though I still have a few noteworthy titles to share with everyone. First up is Planescape: Torment: Enhanced Edition, a quality CRPG that's often on sale but is still a worthwhile pickup if you've never played. Next is Prune, a minimal puzzler that's also very relaxing, and last up is Love You to Bits, an enjoyable point and click adventure game that offers excellent 2D graphics. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold green text in order to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 31 temporarily free and 33 on-sale apps and games for the middle of the week.

Free

Apps

Games

Icon packs & customization

Sale

Apps

Games